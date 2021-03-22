The Marlins optioned Diaz to Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Diaz will begin 2021 in the minors after he wasn't up to the task last season during his first taste of the big leagues, when he slashed .154/.195/.205 over 41 plate appearances. The Marlins still view the 24-year-old as a potential long-term option at first base, but he may not get any extended run in the majors in 2021, barring a trade or injury to one of Jesus Aguilar and Garrett Cooper.