Diaz went 1-for-2 with two walks and a run scored in Thursday's win over the Reds.

With Garrett Cooper (wrist) on the shelf, Diaz has started three straight games, going 3-for-9 with three walks against only two strikeouts. The 25-year-old may not have anything left to learn at Triple-A, slashing .250/.325/.504 in 156 games over the last two seasons at that level with 39 homers and 115 RBI, and if the Marlins clear his path at the trade deadline by moving Cooper or Jesus Aguilar, Diaz would likely hold down a starting role the rest of the year, supplying strong defense and power potential (albeit with little batting average upside) at first base.