Marlins' Lewin Diaz: On bench against lefty
RotoWire Staff
Diaz will sit Saturday against the Brewers, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Diaz hits the bench as the Marlins load up on righties against lefty Aaron Ashby. Charles Leblanc will start at first base.
