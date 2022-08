Diaz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Paige Leckie of MLB.com reports.

The lefty-hitting Diaz will take a seat for the fourth time in five games, with all of his absences from the lineup coming when the Marlins have faced left-handed starting pitchers. With Miami recently designated Jesus Aguilar for assignment, Diaz looks like he'll at least have a clear path to a full-time lineup spot against right-handed pitching moving forward.