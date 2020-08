Diaz was recalled to the Marlins' active roster ahead of their game against the Braves Saturday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

This will be Diaz's first official callup to the big league roster although he isn't expected to stay for very long as he was recalled in a corresponding move to Corey Dickerson being placed on the bereavement list. A natural first basement, Diaz figures to just be a depth player for the time being with Jesus Aguilar playing well as of late.