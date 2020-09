Diaz is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Braves, Andre Fernandez of Sirius XM Radio reports.

Diaz picked up his first start since Sept. 1 in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Rays, going 1-for-4 with a double and two strikeouts. With Jesus Aguilar healthy again and Garrett Cooper (quadriceps) cleared to return to the lineup after a two-game absence, Diaz no longer has an open path to playing time at either first base or designated hitter.