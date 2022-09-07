site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Lewin Diaz: Riding pine against lefty
RotoWire Staff
Diaz isn't starting Wednesday against the Phillies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Diaz is on the bench for the second time in the last three games since left-hander Bailey Falter is on the mound for the Phillies. Garrett Cooper will start at first base and bat second.
