Marlins' Lewin Diaz: Riding pine Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Diaz isn't in the lineup Friday against the Nationals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Diaz started the last two games and went 2-for-6 with a solo home run and two strikeouts. He'll get a breather while Charles Leblanc starts at first base and bats seventh.
