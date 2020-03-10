Marlins' Lewin Diaz: Sent to minors
The Marlins optioned Diaz to Triple-A Wichita on Tuesday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Diaz was part of a contingent of top prospects sent back to minor-league camp, with Jazz Chisholm and JJ Bleday representing the most prominent of the names who were cut. The 23-year-old Diaz will get his first taste of Triple-A after splitting time between the High-A and Double-A level in 2019, slashing a collective .270/.321/.530 with 27 home runs and 76 RBI in 121 games.
