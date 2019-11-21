Marlins' Lewin Diaz: Shielded from Rule 5 draft
Diaz was added to the Marlins' 40-man roster Wednesday, Andersen Pickard of MLBDailyDish.com reports.
The Marlins traded for their first baseman of the future when they sent three players, most notably Sergio Romo, to the Twins in exchange for Diaz at the deadline. He is a good defender with plus power and a solid strikeout rate (19.1 K% at Double-A). Look for Diaz to go to Triple-A with a chance to earn a midseason promotion to the big leagues.
