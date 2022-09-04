site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Lewin Diaz: Sits against lefty
Diaz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game in Atlanta, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
As per usual, the lefty-hitting Diaz will duck out of the lineup with a southpaw (Max Fried) taking the hill for the opposition. Garrett Cooper will replace Diaz at first base.
