Marlins' Lewin Diaz: Sitting against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Diaz is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cubs, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Miami is rolling out an all-right-handed lineup to counter Cubs southpaw Wade Miley, so the lefty-hitting Diaz will take a seat. Charles Leblanc replaces Diaz at first base.
