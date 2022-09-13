site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Lewin Diaz: Sitting versus southpaw
RotoWire Staff
Diaz is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against Philadelphia, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Lefty Bailey Falter is on the mound Tuesday for the Phillies, so Diaz will take a seat on the bench. Garrett Cooper will shift to first base while Nick Fortes bats cleanup as the designated hitter.
