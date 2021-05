Diaz has a .333/.400/.778 slash line through nine games for Triple-A Jacksonville with four home runs and 12 RBI.

It's a blistering start to the year for the 24-year-old, who also has four doubles and an impressive 3:4 BB:K on his ledger. Unfortunately for Diaz, Jesus Aguilar is also hitting well at the major-league level, blocking his path to a promotion. It could take an Aguilar injury or trade to get the Marlins' No. 8 fantasy prospect to the majors this season.