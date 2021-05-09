Brinson (finger) went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 2-1 extra-inning loss to Milwaukee.
Brinson took Milwaukee reliever J.P. Feyereisen deep for a game-tying solo home run in the seventh inning. That was the extent of Miami's run production Sunday. Brinson has a .240/.255/.400 slash line after his first three-hit game of the season. He's added two home runs, five RBI, three runs scored and no stolen bases in 51 plate appearances. The 27-year-old should have a near-everyday role while Starling Marte (ribs) continues to recover.
More News
-
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Good to go Sunday•
-
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Battling sore finger•
-
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Pops first homer of year•
-
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Sits for second straight day•
-
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Getting look in everyday role•
-
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Moving up to big club•