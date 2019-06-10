Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Angling for promotion
Brinson went 1-for-4 with a double Sunday in Triple-A New Orleans' 4-3 loss to Sacramento.
Since being optioned to Triple-A on April 30, Brinson has slashed .283/.372/.465 while turning in a 26.9 percent strikeout rate and 9.3 percent walk rate. Brinson has excelled at the upper levels of the minors for multiple extended stretches before, only for his contact woes to ultimately undermine him upon returning to the big-league level. Still, the non-contending Marlins have little to lose by promoting him back to the majors and letting him sink or swim, so expect him to get another chance in Miami before long. Miami's current primary option in center field, JT Riddle, lacks the upside of Brinson and realistically profiles as more of a utility player over the long haul.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Monday waivers, winners & losers
Yordan Alvarez has all the waiver-wire buzz, but most Fantasy players missed out on that rush....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Alvarez the one we've been waiting for
He's here, and he's perfect. Scott White shares in the joy of the most anticipated prospect...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start