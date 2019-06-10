Brinson went 1-for-4 with a double Sunday in Triple-A New Orleans' 4-3 loss to Sacramento.

Since being optioned to Triple-A on April 30, Brinson has slashed .283/.372/.465 while turning in a 26.9 percent strikeout rate and 9.3 percent walk rate. Brinson has excelled at the upper levels of the minors for multiple extended stretches before, only for his contact woes to ultimately undermine him upon returning to the big-league level. Still, the non-contending Marlins have little to lose by promoting him back to the majors and letting him sink or swim, so expect him to get another chance in Miami before long. Miami's current primary option in center field, JT Riddle, lacks the upside of Brinson and realistically profiles as more of a utility player over the long haul.

