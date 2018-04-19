Brinson is starting in center field and batting eighth Thursday against the Brewers, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

As expected, Brinson is back in the lineup after getting the previous series off to clear his head. The 23-year-old prospect is off to a slow start to the season, hitting just .131/.185/.131 through 16 games, but the Marlins are hoping he'll be able to find his groove at the plate after taking some time off to reset.