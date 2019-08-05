Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Back in big leagues
Brinson was called up as expected Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Brinson has had a rough time in the big leagues thus far in his young career, hitting .190/.240/.321 in 157 games over the last three years. Still just 25 years old, time certainly hasn't run out for him to live up to his prospect pedigree, and his .270/.361/.510 line in 81 games for Triple-A New Orleans suggests that he's potentially figured things out. He should at least earn a fair number of looks down the stretch for the rebuilding Marlins, starting by batting seventh and playing center field in the first game of Monday's doubleheader against the Mets.
