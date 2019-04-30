Brinson was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

After a rough first season in Miami, in which he hit a miserable .199/.240/.338, Brinson needed to take a significant step forward to keep his past prospect promise alive. Instead, he's taken a small step backwards, hitting .197/.247/.263 with a 34.1 percent strikeout rate. He's still just 24 years old, but it's getting harder to see him as a future starter let alone a future star. Garrett Cooper (calf) was activated from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.