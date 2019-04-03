Brinson went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Mets.

After a rough few games out of the gate, Brinson's gone 4-for-8 in the last two contests -- and more importantly, he hasn't struck out. If the 24-year-old can solve his contact issues, he's a potential impact bat for the Marlins, but there's a lot of work to be done yet before he can be considered a reliable fantasy asset.