Brinson will start in left field and will bat fifth Sunday against the Braves, Andre Fernandez of Sirius XM Radio reports.

Brinson will be rewarded with a second straight start after turning in his best game of the season Saturday, when he went 2-for-3 with a double in the Marlins' 2-1 loss. The hits were Brinson's first of the season, as the 26-year-old went 0-for-16 over his first eight games with the club. Corey Dickerson's (personal) recent move to the bereavement list should temporarily open up some steady work for Brinson, but he'll likely shift back to a more permanent bench role once Dickerson is reinstated to the active roster.