Brinson is dealing with a sore left middle finger, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Brinson left Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks with the injury. It's unclear whether the issue is expected to cause him to miss too many games, though he won't be in the lineup for Friday's series opener against the Brewers.
More News
-
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Pops first homer of year•
-
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Sits for second straight day•
-
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Getting look in everyday role•
-
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Moving up to big club•
-
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Optioned to alternate site•
-
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Makes Opening Day roster•