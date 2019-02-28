Brinson went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs in Wednesday's loss to the Mets.

Brinson continued his hot start to spring Wednesday; he's now 4-for-9 with four extra-base hits -- three homers and a double -- through four Grapefruit League games. The outfielder also has one stolen base. While it's a small sample size, it's nice to see Brinson flashing some of his potential early in camp after his struggles last season.