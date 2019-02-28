Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Belts two homers
Brinson went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs in Wednesday's loss to the Mets.
Brinson continued his hot start to spring Wednesday; he's now 4-for-9 with four extra-base hits -- three homers and a double -- through four Grapefruit League games. The outfielder also has one stolen base. While it's a small sample size, it's nice to see Brinson flashing some of his potential early in camp after his struggles last season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Top-100 Prospects
You know Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez. Here are 98 more prospects to brush up on.
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, ranking
Ariel Cohen explains how to convert any rankings to find the best Fantasy baseball auction...
-
What matters in spring?
Spring training can mean so much or so little. Here's a guide to the most important developments...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Relief pitcher has always been a volatile position, but these days it offers fewer assurances...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher is still defined by what's at the top, but there are better mid-range options...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is weak at the top, but there's never a shortage of options at the position, as Scott...