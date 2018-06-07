Brinson hit a pair of solo home runs in a 3-for-5 game Wednesday against the Cardinals.

It's been a slow 2018 for Brinson, but he has had flashes of excellence. This is now his second multi-homer game of the season, but he still owns a poor .172/.218/.319 batting line across 216 plate appearances. Unfotuately, Brinson will need quite a few more big games like this to right the ship.

