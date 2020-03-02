Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Blistering start to spring
Brinson is 6-for-12 to begin Grapefruit League action with a triple and two solo home runs.
Perhaps more importantly, the 25-year-old has yet to strike out, although he also hasn't drawn a walk. Brinson's massive swing-and-miss issues in prior seasons have led to a career .183/.238/.293 slash line and left him on the roster bubble this spring, but if he can make enough contact to bring his premium athleticism into play, he could yet become an impact fantasy asset and a key part of the Marlins' latest rebuild. If he continues to keep the K's in check through March, Brinson will be an intriguing 2020 sleeper.
