Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Club trying to stay patient
Brinson returned to the starting lineup Thursday and went 1-for-2 with a run scored and a strikeout.
The 24-year-old has been on the bench for five of the last seven games -- no surprise considering his woeful .188/.243/.246 slash line and 33.3 percent strikeout rate. According to Andre Fernandez of The Athletic, Brinson has been getting extra work in the cages with new Marlins hitting coach Jeff Livesey in an effort to solve his issues. "It's a battle for him right now to just trust the things he's working on," Livesey said. "We believe he's worked on the right things, and maybe it could be a matter of getting a few breaks. He has to keep trusting the game and go up there with some swagger and trust his ability." Miami is being as patient as they can with Brinson -- if nothing else, Christian Yelich's success in Milwaukee ensures that the centerpiece of the package they got for him will get lots of chances -- and short of rushing Monte Harrison to the majors the team doesn't have any internal options to replace him in center field, but at some point Brinson needs to start making semi-consistent contact if he's ever going to be a useful big leaguer.
