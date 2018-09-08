Brinson went 3-for-4 with a double and a three-run home run in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Pirates.

Brinson accounted for all of Miami's offense in the series opener, launching a three-run blast over the fence in left during the sixth inning. Despite an uninspiring .208/.250/.365 slash line through 90 games this season, he's recorded a base knock in each of his last eight games, going 13-for-32 with three extra-base hits and four RBI.