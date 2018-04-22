Brinson went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Brewers.

He now has three homers on the season, with all three coming during this weekend's series against his former club. Brinson struck out in his other three at-bats Saturday, however, and his .157/.203/.286 slash line is fantasy poison despite his sudden power surge. The 23-year-old has upside with his power and speed, but as yet his hitting skills don't seem to have caught up with his athleticism.