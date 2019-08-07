Brinson went 2-for-4 in Tuesday's loss to the Mets.

After going 0-for-7 with two strikeouts in his first two games back in the majors, Brinson banged out a couple of hits. The 25-year-old still has a miserable .195/.239/.253 through 30 games for the Marlins, but the team has nothing to lose by giving him consistent playing time and letting him sink or swim. Brinson did flash his upside with a .270/.361/.510 line, 16 homers and 16 steals in 81 Triple-A contests prior to his promotion.

