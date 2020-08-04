Brinson (undisclosed) was reinstated from the injured list Tuesday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
The Marlins made a flurry of roster moves ahead of their return to action Tuesday, and Brinson's activation was among them. Brinson has been on the injured list since before the season due to an undisclosed issue and is now set to make his 2020 debut as early as Tuesday. Brinson has batted below .200 in each of his two seasons with Miami and will likely need to play his way into a regular role now that he's healthy.