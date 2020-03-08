Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Continues to make hard contact
Brinson is hitting .409 through 22 at-bats this spring with five extra-base hits, including three home runs.
The 26-year-old has put up string spring numbers before -- he slugged five homers last year while hitting .278 -- but the big difference this time around has been Brinson's ability to make consistent contact. In 2019 he struck out 18 times in 54 spring at-bats; so far this spring, he's fanned only once. If he keeps raking through the rest of the Grapefruit League schedule, he'll make it tough for the Marlins to send him back to Triple-A to begin the season, despite his awful track record in the majors.
