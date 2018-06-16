Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Cracks two triples in Friday's win
Brinson went 2-for-4 with two triples and an RBI in Friday's 2-0 win over the Orioles.
The 24-year-old is finally starting to put things together, slashing .302/.319/.674 so far in June with three homers and 10 RBI in 14 games. Brinson's 2:11 BB:K over that stretch is also an improvement on his early-season plate discipline, although it's still poor. The Marlins will continue to let him sink or swim in the majors, but at least Brinson's beginning to flash some of the upside that made him the centerpiece of the Christian Yelich deal in the offseason.
