Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Crushes first spring homer Tuesday
Brinson went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.
The homer was his first of the spring, but Brinson's been making an overall good impression in his first camp with Miami, slashing .350/.381/.700 with four doubles in 20 at-bats. His 0:7 BB:K is less exciting, however, and while the former Rangers and Brewers prospect could well open the season as the Marlins' starting center fielder, his power and speed upside will come with significant batting average risk for fantasy GMs.
More News
-
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Sent to Marlins•
-
Brewers' Lewis Brinson: Throwing and hitting in rehab•
-
Brewers' Lewis Brinson: Begins rehab in Phoenix•
-
Brewers' Lewis Brinson: Out 4-6 weeks with hamstring strain•
-
Brewers' Lewis Brinson: Nursing left leg injury•
-
Brewers' Lewis Brinson: Blasts two homers Sunday•
-
Best 2018 fantasy baseball breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
12-team Head-to-Head points auction
Auctions have a way of revealing the true distribution of talent across a player pool, and...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Brand-name versions
Heath Cummings says notoriety doesn't stop these guys from being sleepers on draft day.
-
Breakouts 2.0: Like first-rounders
Heath Cummings looks for next year's first round picks and other breakout candidates.
-
Busts 2.0: Cooling on Arizona
Heath Cummings starts his updated bust column by discussing the Arizona Diamondbacks offen...
-
Spring Takes: Dahl, Duggar make inroads
Jason Kipnis continues his monster spring for Cleveland, and David Dahl and Steven Duggar are...