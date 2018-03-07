Brinson went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

The homer was his first of the spring, but Brinson's been making an overall good impression in his first camp with Miami, slashing .350/.381/.700 with four doubles in 20 at-bats. His 0:7 BB:K is less exciting, however, and while the former Rangers and Brewers prospect could well open the season as the Marlins' starting center fielder, his power and speed upside will come with significant batting average risk for fantasy GMs.