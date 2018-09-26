Brinson is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Brinson sits for just the second time since returning from a hip injury at the start of September. He's hit .256/.275/.359 in 21 games over that stretch, which qualifies as a hot streak in a season in which he's hit .201/.241/.342 overall. Magneuris Sierra will slide over to center field in his absence as Peter O'Brien takes over in right.