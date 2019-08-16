Brinson went 1-for-4 with a double and three RBI in Thursday's win over the Dodgers.

A bases-loaded two-bagger in the fifth inning and a sac fly in the sixth produced Brinson's first game with multiple RBI since his return to the majors, while the double was also his first extra-base hit since rejoining the Marlins. The 25-year-old is still slashing only .184/.220/.211 through 11 games in August, but his 22.0 percent strikeout rate is at least an improvement on the 34.6 percent rate that contributed to his late April demotion.