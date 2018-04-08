Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Dropped to sixth in lineup
Brinson will bat sixth and man center field in Sunday's game against the Phillies, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Brinson has been serving as the Marlins' leadoff man for most of the season, but after going hitless across his last three games, it appears his spot atop the lineup may no longer be secure. Marlins manager Don Mattingly will see if Derek Dietrich and Miguel Rojas can provide a spark in the top two spots in the batting order and could stick with that configuration in future contests if the duo proves productive Sunday.
More News
-
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Four hits in Friday's extra-inning win•
-
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Leading off in opener•
-
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Will be Opening Day center fielder•
-
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: No concern following removal•
-
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Exits Thursday's game•
-
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Launches second spring homer Tuesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...