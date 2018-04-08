Brinson will bat sixth and man center field in Sunday's game against the Phillies, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Brinson has been serving as the Marlins' leadoff man for most of the season, but after going hitless across his last three games, it appears his spot atop the lineup may no longer be secure. Marlins manager Don Mattingly will see if Derek Dietrich and Miguel Rojas can provide a spark in the top two spots in the batting order and could stick with that configuration in future contests if the duo proves productive Sunday.