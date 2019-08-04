Brinson is expected to be recalled from Triple-A New Orleans prior to Monday's doubleheader against the Mets, Craig Mish of FNTSY Sports Radio reports.

Brinson struggled to find his stride at the dish early in the season while with the Marlins, hitting just .197 with four RBI over 27 contests. However, after smacking 16 home runs and registering 56 RBI through 81 games at Triple-A, Miami will give him another chance in the big leagues.