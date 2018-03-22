Brinson walked off the field during Thursday's contest after being hit by a throw while sliding into third base, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Brinson was able to get up and walk off the field under his own power after attempting to stretch a double into a triple. Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reported that it looked like the ball might have hit Brinson on the shoulder, but there will likely be an update on his status in the coming hours once the team is able to perform an evaluation.