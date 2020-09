Brinson will start in right field and will bat sixth Wednesday against the Braves, Andre Fernandez of Sirius XM Radio reports.

Brinson was on the bench for the past two games, but he'll draw back into the lineup as a replacement in the outfield for the lefty-hitting Matt Joyce, who sits with a southpaw (Max Fried) on the mound for Atlanta. Expect Brinson to continue filling a short-side platoon role for Miami in what remains of the team's regular-season schedule and subsequent playoff run.