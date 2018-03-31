Brinson went 4-for-8 with a run scored in Friday's 2-1 extra-inning win over the Cubs.

He scored the Marlins' first run in the third inning, but despite his best efforts Brinson didn't get enough help from the hitters behind him to score a second and end Friday's 17-inning marathon a little earlier. The 23-year-old's fantasy outlook for the season is improved somewhat by hitting in the leadoff spot, but as this game showed, the overall weakness of the Miami offense likely won't result in a big boost to Brinson's counting stats even if he thrives in the role.