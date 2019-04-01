Brinson went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts in Sunday's win over the Rockies.

The young outfielder raised hopes for a 2019 breakout with an early power display in the spring, but since the games have started to count, Brinson's gone 2-for-14 with six strikeouts. Until he learns to make more consistent contact, he won't be able to turn his impressive athleticism into big-league production.