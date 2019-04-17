Brinson is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Cubs.

Brinson is scuffling mightily at the plate to start the year, slashing just .197/.246/.262 with a 30.8 percent strikeout rate through 18 games. As such, he'll take a seat on the bench for Wednesday's series finale as the Marlins look to give him an extended breather (the team is off the schedule Thursday) in an effort to get him going at the dish. Isaac Galloway is starting in center field and leading off in place of Brinson in this one.