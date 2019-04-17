Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Gets breather Wednesday
Brinson is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Cubs.
Brinson is scuffling mightily at the plate to start the year, slashing just .197/.246/.262 with a 30.8 percent strikeout rate through 18 games. As such, he'll take a seat on the bench for Wednesday's series finale as the Marlins look to give him an extended breather (the team is off the schedule Thursday) in an effort to get him going at the dish. Isaac Galloway is starting in center field and leading off in place of Brinson in this one.
More News
-
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Looking lost at plate again•
-
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Takes seat Friday•
-
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Bat gets going against Mets•
-
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Futile effort in win over Rox•
-
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Launches two homers•
-
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Needs to produce this season•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying or selling aces
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Chris Sale's fail, James Paxton's...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
Several aces have shown some vulnerabilities in the early going, but they haven't slipped too...
-
Waivers and Tuesday winners/losers
It's time to overanalyze another Chris Sale start, and Heath Cummings gives you five players...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Clayton Kershaw's return, struggling...
-
Your struggling stud is probably fine
Maybe you've given a thought to moving on from that high draft pick because of a slow start,...