Brinson is not in the lineup Monday against the Mets, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

Brinson had started every game of the season in center field for Miami. Cameron Maybin will slide over to center Monday, with Braxton Lee starting in right field. Brinson's day off comes just one day after he was dropped to sixth in the order, and with a .171/.227/.171 line through his first nine games, there could be some risk that his playing time is about to decrease. This season is very much a rebuilding year in Miami, though, so the Marlins will likely give him a fair amount of time to play through his struggles.