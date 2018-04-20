Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Goes yard twice Thursday
Brinson went 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBI in Thursday's loss to the Brewers.
The 23-year-old apparently hasn't forgiven Milwaukee yet for trading him to Miami in the offseason. The homers were the first for Brinson this year, and while it was an encouraging outing, he still sports a .156/.206/.250 slash line and 3:21 BB:K in 17 games. In most fantasy formats, he can be left on the bench or waiver wire until he demonstrates more sustained success at the plate.
