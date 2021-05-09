Brinson (finger) is starting in center field and batting sixth Sunday versus the Brewers, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
The 27-year-old has been nursing a sore left middle finger over the past few days, but he'll rejoin the lineup for Sunday's series finale. Brinson Brinson is 4-for-15 with a home run, a double and three RBI in his past five games.
