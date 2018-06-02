Brinson is not in the lineup for Saturday's game in Arizona, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Brinson will get a breather Saturday after starting the Marlins last 23 games, with a despondent .143/.172/.214 line with 25 strikeouts in 87 plate appearances. J.B. Shuck will start in center field and bat eighth for the Marlins.

