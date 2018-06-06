Brinson is starting in center field and hitting eighth Wednesday against the Cardinals, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

There has been no word of any injury to J.B. Shuck, who Brinson replaced in the starting nine, so it sounds like the Marlins simply posted an incorrect lineup initially. Brinson is hitting just .161/.209/.281 with seven homers, 19 RBI and one stolen base through 58 games this season. He'll face Jack Flaherty in this one.