The Marlins placed Brinson on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday due to right hip inflammation, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Brinson has been included in the Miami for each of the last five games and played all 16 innings of Tuesday's 9-6 loss to the Rays, so the move to the DL comes as a surprise. The Marlins will presumably evaluate Brinson over the next couple of days, at which point the team should have a better idea on the extent of the injury. Given that the All-Star break is about a week and a half away, there's a good chance Brinson will be shut down until the second half. J.B. Shuck and Cameron Maybin should benefit from increased action in the outfield while Brinson is on the shelf.