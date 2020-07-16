The Marlins placed Brinson (undisclosed) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.
Brinson's move to the IL comes after the outfielder had yet to make an appearance at summer camp. The Marlins haven't offered an explanation behind Brinson's absence, leaving his timeline to rejoin the club murky. At the very least, Brinson looks like he won't be available when the Marlins begin their season July 24 versus the Phillies, which could allow Harold Ramirez, Jon Berti or even prospect Monte Harrison to break camp with a starting role. Another strong-side platoon outfielder, Matt Joyce (undisclosed), was also placed on the IL on Wednesday.
