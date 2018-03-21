Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Launches second spring homer Tuesday
Brinson went 1-for-4 in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals, leading off the game with a home run off Stephen Strasburg.
It's his second homer and eighth extra-base hit of the spring, and Brinson's .333 batting average (16-for-48) isn't too shabby either. Marlins manager Don Mattingly seems to be giving serious thought to hitting his rookie center fielder in the leadoff spot, but Brinson's overall spring numbers -- including a 2:14 BB:K and 0-for-3 performance on stolen bases -- suggest he'd be a better fit further down the lineup.
